X22 FINANCIAL REPORT- The Economic Narrative Just Boomeranged On [JB] & The [CB]

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The Economic Narrative Just Boomeranged On [JB] & The [CB]
The [CB] is trying to control the narrative and explain what you can do without during the gas crisis. The problem with this is that we don't, Trump showed the way on how the country can be energy independent. The people see past this and they know the truth, boomerang.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.