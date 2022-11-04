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Copyright © Doug Addison.Posted as past of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/breakthrough-power-and-blessings/
Prophet Doug Addison says, "I have a powerful Prophetic Word for the month of November that is going to bring encouragement — it will help you plan, pray and prepare for what is ahead."