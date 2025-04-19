BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
White House Launches Covid Origins Site | Tragic Shooting Injures 6 At FSU | Top News 4/18/25
Resistance Chicks
Weekly News Report! Is the universe righting itself? The White House obliterated Biden's jab focused COVID.gov website Friday and launched a new one showing the "true origins" of the coronavirus with a special focus on Anthony Fauci. New details are emerging about the victims of a tragic shooting at Florida State University, which left 2 dead and 6 injured. The perpetrator is said to have used the gun of his stepmother, who was a sheriff's deputy in Leon County. Director of National Intelligence Gabbard just declassified what might be the most disturbing government document of the Biden era: their deceptively named "Strategic Implementation Plan for Countering Domestic Terrorism." She also released over 10,000 documents relating to the assassination of RFK Sr. Get Ready For This Week’s Headline News!


Keywords
gabbardoriginsfaucilab leakflorida state universityrfk filescovid websitefsufsu shooting
