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Kids Are Being Sexualized and Harmed for Political Agendas of Unions Teaser [19.02.2022]
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61 views • February 20, 2022
Children are being inundated with sexual material, and are being pressured to accept a new Marxist view of history and race being taught in schools. This is part of a system being pushed by teacher unions, according to Rebecca Friedrichs, founder of For Kids and Country and author of “Standing Up to Goliath.” During her career as an educator and a teacher union representative, Friedrichs saw the tactics of threats and deceit being used to advance a program against parents, and to use children for a broader political agenda.
With Rebecca Friedrichs - Watch the Full Episode https://ept.ms/AgendaAgainstParentsYT
https://www.theepochtimes.com/children-are-being-sexualized-and-harmed-for-political-agendas-of-unions-rebecca-friedrichs_4287504.html
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3,813 views Premiered 10 hours ago
Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP
613K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1UFkjFuEtkg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG8yy4W8nBbTle9YSpCqXeg
With Rebecca Friedrichs - Watch the Full Episode https://ept.ms/AgendaAgainstParentsYT
https://www.theepochtimes.com/children-are-being-sexualized-and-harmed-for-political-agendas-of-unions-rebecca-friedrichs_4287504.html
www.EpochTV.com/Crossroads
https://www.theepochtimes.com/c-crossroads
Subscribe to the new Crossroads newsletter and stay up-to-date!
Follow EpochTV on social media:
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/EpochTVus
Twitter: https://twitter.com/EpochTVus
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/EpochTV
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/epochtv
Gab: https://gab.com/EpochTV
Telegram: https://t.me/EpochTV
Parler: https://parler.com/#/user/EpochTV
3,813 views Premiered 10 hours ago
Crossroads with JOSHUA PHILIPP
613K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1UFkjFuEtkg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG8yy4W8nBbTle9YSpCqXeg
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