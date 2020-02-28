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19. Jesus and Divorce and Remarriage
TruthSeeker
TruthSeeker
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20 views • February 28, 2020
Hear what Jesus says about divorce and remarriage. The clause "except for fornication" has been used many times to justify adultery, but this is not what Jesus taught. This video offers a balanced perspective on Christian sexual standards so that we can avoid self righteous hypocrisy with regards to our own sexual righteousness.

CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Waiting For The Word Jesus Returns 09 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Keywords
hypocrisyseeking the truthcelibacymatthew 19teachings of jesustrue christianityprophecy videosspeak the truthmessages from godjesus teachingsjesus and divorcejesus and remarriagechristian teaching on divorcechristian sexual standardsself righteouswhat is adulterycan i get a divorcecan i remarrydivorce and remarriagesexual righteousnessexcept for fornicationjesus and sex
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy