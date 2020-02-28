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19. Jesus and Divorce and Remarriage
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20 views • February 28, 2020
Hear what Jesus says about divorce and remarriage. The clause "except for fornication" has been used many times to justify adultery, but this is not what Jesus taught. This video offers a balanced perspective on Christian sexual standards so that we can avoid self righteous hypocrisy with regards to our own sexual righteousness.
CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Waiting For The Word Jesus Returns 09 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
CREDITS Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski Creative Commons (reuse allowed) Waiting For The Word Jesus Returns 09 https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Keywords
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