This Is Spiritual Warfare. All of it. - Truthstream Media
America at War
America at War
53 views • 1 day ago

As usual, Mel is right on point!

ALL that we truly have in this life is our humanity


Our decency, our word, and the ACTIONS we choose to take

Once that is gone, you are a hollow shell, an NPC incapable of thought


And I'm beginning to believe that HALF of all people are NPCs!

People who cheer for the corrupt and illegitimate "Government" amaze me!


How can people "Cheer" for #Police who beat people up, put them into shackles and kidnap them over a busted tail lamp, and their refusal to submit to the Police's illegitimate "Authority" to order them around like a dog???


I mean seriously folks?


original video:

This Is Spiritual Warfare. All of it.

https://youtu.be/Je6BAV9ZK6U

politics evil truth irs police government court law fraud corporation
