This Is Spiritual Warfare. All of it. - Truthstream Media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As usual, Mel is right on point!
ALL that we truly have in this life is our humanity
Our decency, our word, and the ACTIONS we choose to take
Once that is gone, you are a hollow shell, an NPC incapable of thought
And I'm beginning to believe that HALF of all people are NPCs!
People who cheer for the corrupt and illegitimate "Government" amaze me!
How can people "Cheer" for #Police who beat people up, put them into shackles and kidnap them over a busted tail lamp, and their refusal to submit to the Police's illegitimate "Authority" to order them around like a dog???
I mean seriously folks?
original video:
This Is Spiritual Warfare. All of it.