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Asamblea contra el Pase de Lanús, con docentes y estudiantes de la docencia
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20 views • January 27, 2022
La última asamblea autoconvocada de vecinos y vecinas de Lanús contra el Pase Sanitario, tuvo un panel integrado por docentes y estudiantes de la docencia. Hernán Centeno, del SUTEBA Escobar y Laura Márquez, presidenta del Centro de Estudiantes Instituto 103 de Lomas. Además, participó el biólogo molecular Juan Garberi.
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