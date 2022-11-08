PATRICK LANCASTER: [MAR22?] Mariupol Road of Death "Ilicha" (EXTREMELY GRAPHIC 18+) See Description Regarding English Subtitles





CHECK THE DELACABRA PLAYLIST FROM PATRICK LANCASTER FOR MORE





https://youtu.be/dUask2cfFh4





[Delacabra Note: I believe this video is from March 2022. You can watch this on Youtube at https://youtu.be/dUask2cfFh4 but downloading it is very difficult. Also, due to YouTube severely limiting this video, getting the subtitles was impossible for me. So watch the YouTube link to see the English subtitles.]





War is horrible and has caused the death of thousands of civilians. I report on the scene of a street outside the Ilicha steel plant where 100s of bodies lay and I talk to the locals about what happened there.

FActs matter and I am digging deeper than anyone. LET god be with these poor peoples families

#RussiaUkrainewar #Russia #Ukraine



Report by Patrick Lancaster

US Navy veteran and independent crowd-funded journalist.

Over the 8 years of the Ukraine War I made more video reports in anti-Ukraine Government (Donetsk People's Republic) controlled territory than any other western journalist. All so covered the Armenian Azerbaijan war reaching over 8 million on his youtube channel with his reports there

I show what the western media will not show you.

Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work



PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday



You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:

https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLanc...

https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday

https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday

https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday

Patrick Is only funded by his viewers so please donate to help him continue his work



PLEASE SUPPORT MY JOURNALISM ON https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday

