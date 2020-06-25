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The Coming Civil War
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393 views • June 25, 2020
Matt Bracken has studied insurrections, revolutions, 4th-generation-warfare along with the past and future for our country and liberty on Earth. His video here gives an uncomfortable, but realistic view of what we can expect in the next year.
Realistic, investigative reports like this are erased by the tech giants. I copy and share here to make their censorship more difficult.
Realistic, investigative reports like this are erased by the tech giants. I copy and share here to make their censorship more difficult.
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