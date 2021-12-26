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Many are Called but Few are Chosen
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78 views • December 26, 2021
This video explains the difference of who the called are and who the chosen of God are.
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
If you'd like to help this small ministry please send your tithes and offerings to:
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=JQ696QEXE45PC
or you can send your tithe, donation or offering to:
Daily Cross Ministries
P.O. Box 241
Culleoka, Tn. 38451
And Thanks!
Keywords
born againtithethe electpredestinationlecturethe chosenfreewillthe trinityrobes of righteousnessdaily crossthe natural manspiritual fruitmany are called but few are chosenchosen unto sanctification of thespiritbody of deathhe must increase and i must decreaseinner manouter manthe new birththe mystery of godbetter that judas had not been bornjesus chooses his ownsinners are called unto repentancegod chastens and scourges his sons
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