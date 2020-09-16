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Who is Bill Gates
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190 views • September 16, 2020
Going deep into what is really happening with mainstream media, Silicon Valley tech giants, big pharma, and our health protection agencies, Mikki’s new film finally connects the dots…WHO, Bill Gates, Tedros Adhanom, Anthony Fauci, and more.
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