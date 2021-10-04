NBA Star Tells Why He's Not Taking the Jab- Headline News Friday 10/1/2021

If you missed our live Friday broadcast on Brighteon.TV you can watch it here where we talk about Attorney Thomas Renz's new stats from the federal governments own CMS reporting system (you can see more on this at Renz-Law.com), show an awesome clip from our recent interview with Ohio Brett on all the work he is doing with TheChristianRevolution.net.



In the second half we show clips from Senator Ron Johnson and NBA star Jonathan Isaac on Covid and vaccines. Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac shared his reasons for not getting vaccinated, "I'm not ashamed to say that I'm uncomfortable with taking the vaccine at this time. I think that we're all different. We all come from different places, we've all had different experiences, and hold dear to different beliefs," he said. "What it is that you do with your body when it comes to putting medicine in there should be your choice, free of the ridicule and the opinion of others."