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0426-2022—WE HAVE SOME SUSTAINABLE MONEY SAVING GARDENING TIPS FOR YOU!
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91 views • April 26, 2022
Lynn and Steph talk about Plasma Energy Solution formulas for your garden! How do you use plasma energy with seeds that you are starting? How do you set up a garden pyramid with plasma energy? What can you do about Electro Magnetic Frequencies that affect you plants? And what are some great savings for you through midnight Pacific Time in April, 2022?
See the many helpful blogs on our website—the most current blog titles are on the right side of the home page. You can scroll down the blog page to all the titles that have been done. Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. And find out how you can save 30% in March, 2022! See our video on shungite helping beekeepers: https://youtu.be/Hk9S4dvz0pI
Charlie Ziesce on why pvc pipe is used in his Russian pyramids.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO6UDOxkvjU
Below is why Dr. Paul used pvc and not copper to construct his pyramid that
you see in many videos he and Lynn did together.
The energy field produced by non-conducting materials such as PVC pipe is much more robust than that generated by conductive metals such as copper. This result is corroborated by extensive research on pyramid building materials undertaken in Russian by leading Russian scientists. Using the Lecher Antenna, this video demonstrates the huge difference in the two pyramids' energy fields.
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
See the many helpful blogs on our website—the most current blog titles are on the right side of the home page. You can scroll down the blog page to all the titles that have been done. Also, be sure to see our many videos, FAQs, testimonials, blogs and free reports on our website. And find out how you can save 30% in March, 2022! See our video on shungite helping beekeepers: https://youtu.be/Hk9S4dvz0pI
Charlie Ziesce on why pvc pipe is used in his Russian pyramids.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KO6UDOxkvjU
Below is why Dr. Paul used pvc and not copper to construct his pyramid that
you see in many videos he and Lynn did together.
The energy field produced by non-conducting materials such as PVC pipe is much more robust than that generated by conductive metals such as copper. This result is corroborated by extensive research on pyramid building materials undertaken in Russian by leading Russian scientists. Using the Lecher Antenna, this video demonstrates the huge difference in the two pyramids' energy fields.
If you click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product. Thanks for giving us a thumbs up and sharing this video with others. And, if you'd like to know when we put up more videos make sure to hit the subscribe button. We do watch for your comments if you care to leave one.
Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products. The views of others and suggestions are not intended to be a substitute for conventional medical assistance. If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.
We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists. We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body. Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.
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