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Reason versus Mysticism - an essential insight for truth seekers
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50 views • April 07, 2021
Nigel Howitt of lawfulrebel.com discusses Mysticism versus Reason with Patrik Holmqvist. Mysticism is the practice of accepting and promoting beliefs without reasoned argument or rational explanation using evidence, facts or proof. It is deeply entrenched in our culture and is the root cause of our cultural truth crisis.
As mentioned in the video, to find out more about Ayn Rand’s philosophy of Reason and the indispensable value of reason as our only means to gain knowledge go to https://lawfulrebel.com/reason-guide-knowledge/
To find out more about why any truth-seeker needs to know about philosophy in general and Objectivism specifically go to https://lawfulrebel.com/philosophy-who-needs-it/
Patrik’s podcast “Radio Qui Bono” can be found on Spreaker here https://www.spreaker.com/user/10042798
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful Rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawfulrebel
LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
As mentioned in the video, to find out more about Ayn Rand’s philosophy of Reason and the indispensable value of reason as our only means to gain knowledge go to https://lawfulrebel.com/reason-guide-knowledge/
To find out more about why any truth-seeker needs to know about philosophy in general and Objectivism specifically go to https://lawfulrebel.com/philosophy-who-needs-it/
Patrik’s podcast “Radio Qui Bono” can be found on Spreaker here https://www.spreaker.com/user/10042798
To find out more about how to discern truth and take control of your life visit https://lawfulrebel.com/
To sign up for the Lawful Rebel Newsletter go to https://lawfulrebel.com/
Follow Lawful Rebel on these platforms:
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lawfulrebelcom/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawfulrebel
LBRY - https://lbry.tv/@LawfulRebel:9
Youtube – https://www.youtube.com/c/LawfulRebelTV/featured
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