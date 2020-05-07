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Plandemic: Truth vs Corruption! The War Against Humanity!
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1045 views • May 07, 2020
In this groundbreaking documentary, Dr Judy Mikovits reveals everything that humanity needs to know about the corruption at the very top of our trusted scientific establishments. The question is, when will these people and companies be brought to justice.
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Support our work in getting this information and other vital pieces of information out to you: https://www.patreon.com/energytherapy
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