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UNFAIR, Unequal Distribution of Wealth ... or Equality in Poverty?
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24 views • December 20, 2020
So many people say they want equity, where everyone is exactly the same, what they don't realize is that they are inhibiting and destroying the incentives that create the new technology, the new products that ultimately generate true wealth for Society.
It can be directly seen comparing the economic benefits of living in the United States versus the former eastern bloc countries, and whether or not people were escaping from west to east Germany over the Berlin wall at risk of being shot, or the other way around.
#capitalism #equity #berlinwall
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It can be directly seen comparing the economic benefits of living in the United States versus the former eastern bloc countries, and whether or not people were escaping from west to east Germany over the Berlin wall at risk of being shot, or the other way around.
#capitalism #equity #berlinwall
Find me and subscribe on before YouTube decides I am undesirable
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lAzEfK57P8OK/
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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