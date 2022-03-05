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Planting Potatoes in Grow Bags
Luptopia
Luptopia
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1588 views • March 05, 2022
We are experimenting with growing potatoes in different ways. Here is how we set up our grow bags with biochar, jackpot and vegan fertilizer.
Link to Grow Bags - https://amzn.to/3xtS3dL
Here is the vegan fertilizer we use -
https://amzn.to/3IMKYIa

Here is the Jackpot minerals -
https://amzn.to/3pHRTLj

Were used pure chemical free charcoal in bags for Biochar because we did not have time to make it this year. Smash it up into small pieces, put in a 5 gallon bucket with water. Two spoutfulls of jackpot and 1 1/2 cups of the vegan fertilizer. Let it set for 2 days.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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