Book of Mormon church of Christ vs. LDS churches

The true church has always been the church of Christ. Apparently it started out that way until 6 April 1830 when members decided to look to Smith as their god instead of Christ; and shortly thereafter sustained him as the only one to give the word of the Lord.



The process of rejecting Christ is usually a gradual one.



11) And they that will harden their hearts, to them is given the lesser portion of the word until they know nothing concerning his mysteries; and then they are taken captive by the devil, and led by his will down to destruction. Now this is what is meant by the chains of hell. (Alma 12)



I believe Chapters 2 – 15 in the Book of Commandments have the breadcrumbs for what was to happen. Purportedly these revelations were given using the same translating operations as the BoM. There are some hidden and not so hidden gems therein. I believe Chapters 2, 4, 9, and 15 have special application to the last days. Personally I don't give any credence to the remaining chapters: including Chapter 1.



Here is what the Lord stated in Chapter 9:

14) And for this cause have I said, if this generation harden not their hearts, I will establish my church among them. Now I do not say this to destroy my church, but I say this to build up my church: therefore, whosoever belongeth to my church need not fear, for such shall inherit the kingdom of heaven: but it is they who do not fear me, neither keep my commandments, but buildeth up churches unto themselves, to get gain; yea, and all those that do wickedly, and buildeth up the kingdom of the devil; yea, verily, verily I say unto you, that it is they that I will disturb, and cause to tremble and shake to the centre...



17 Behold this is my doctrine: whosoever repenteth, and cometh unto me, the same is my church: whosoever declareth more or less than this, the same is not of me, but is against me: therefore, he is not of my church.



By the time the D&C was published in 1835 with many changes to the original BoC revelations, the members had already rejected Christ and were not worthy to be called by His name. The D&C was published by The Church of the Latter Day Saints. Subsequently the church's name was again changed via "Revelation" in D&C 115. The last name stuck to this day.



The Lord made it quite clear in the BoM what He wanted His church to be called:



5)Have they not read the scriptures, which say ye must take upon you the name of Christ, which is my name? For by this name shall ye be called at the last day;



6)And whoso taketh upon him my name, and endureth to the end, the same shall be saved at the last day. (3 Nephi 27)



4)And after they had been received unto baptism, and were wrought upon and cleansed by the power of the Holy Ghost, they were numbered among the people of the church of Christ; and their names were taken, that they might be remembered and nourished by the good word of God, to keep them in the right way, to keep them continually watchful unto prayer, relying alone upon the merits of Christ (not Smith, Oaks, or ANYONE ELSE), who was the author and the finisher of their faith. (Moroni 6)



The church of Christ has become so polluted that until it is again established per the commandments of Christ, the true followers of Christ are considered as the Church of the Lamb.