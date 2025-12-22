The Future of Oncology

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For centuries, people have looked for ways to heal and treat diseases.
While we’ve made many “advancements”….some promising healing methods have not been widely known.
In fact, their names have been taken to the dust because they don’t fit the conventional medical narrative…
OR profit-driven motives of modern medicine.
Urine-derived stem cells are one such example.
Despite their potential, these cells have been overshadowed by more well-publicized treatments.
Yet, they offer a unique and powerful approach to healing that could revolutionize how we fight diseases like cancer.