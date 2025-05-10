After a moment of calm, Ukrainian forces began to approach the borders of the Kursk region again, and then, predictably, they were completely slaughtered by the Russian Armed Forces, which deployed enough forces for defense anywhere, and enough for a powerful offensive even on the eve of Victory Day. Russian military channels reported on May 7, 2025, moving from the Sumy region, Ukraine attempted to enter and gain a foothold in Tetkino, Glushkovsky district, breaking through with six vehicles and infantry through the “dragon teeth” barrier, then the remaining infantry scattered into the nearby forest, where the elimination process continued. The persistent Ukrainian assault on the morning of May 6, which was quickly repulsed by Russia, has so far only ended sadly for Zelensky's troops, expanding their defense lines with heavy losses in equipment and casualties. In principle, everything was planned by Kiev, and then it took a hit!

Around 40 to 50 Ukrainian infantry on foot and in NATO armored vehicles, accompanied by engineering vehicles, attacked Russian positions in Tetkino, aiming to reach the surviving Ukrainian soldiers entrenched on Chapaeva Street. The Russian air units stationed there put up fierce resistance, and they, together with FPV drones and tactical aviation, reportedly managed to repel the Ukrainian attack. The Ukrainians did not expect such audacity by the Russian FPV drones and FAB glide bombs, arriving and wiping out their formations, all smoked and burned. The Russian units of the Kursk group, completely outnumbering the enemy, they inflicted a real massacre on the Ukrainian troops there, on the southern outskirts of Tetkino. Their advance, only 900 meters that the Ukrainians covered for several hours through Sumy, did not allow them to break through to Russia.

The Russian infantry, transported by armored personnel carriers, disembarked on Chapaeva Street, and began to clear previously lost positions in the houses there. The Russian forces disabled NATO equipment, destroyed and damaged due to being stopped while breaking through the New Kursk Street, which began to form another armored graveyard on the border. Kiev's loss of consciousness is again questionable, losing one IMR engineering vehicle, two M113 armored personnel carrier, one Bradley infantry fighting vehicle, and one Kozak armored personnel carrier. It seems clear that Ukraine will suffer more collapses, as they had experienced previously in Kursk.

