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The Truth Has Been Coming Out About The COVID Shots - Are You Paying Attention?
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112 views • December 17, 2021
From the lips of Dr. Anthony "Angel of Death" Fauci to the plethora of data to doctors, nurses and medical professionals, the truth about the experimental shots and the experiment itself being perpetrated on the world by these neo-Nazis is coming to light. In this episode, I'll let you hear it from their own mouths, see the data and also you'll hear from one South African doctor who tells the truth that there is no virus and everything is about pushing the shot... everything.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-truth-has-been-coming-out-about-the-covid-shots-are-you-paying-attention-video/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/the-truth-has-been-coming-out-about-the-covid-shots-are-you-paying-attention-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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