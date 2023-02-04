A Libertarian on climate change, mass formation, religion and Ontario Sovereignty

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In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a
former Libertarian and PPC Candidate and freedom lover, Gene Balfour, about his
life, his family, his work and his new book called "What to do about
Climate Change-A Libertarian Proposal". We discuss his strict upbringing
in the Catholic church and how he broke with organized religion to pursue his
own spiritual path after studying the Course in Miracles. He talks about how he
overcame severe depression, his competitive background in running and skiing
and how he is working with his local township to shift towards more accountable
and fair government policies. We also cover mass formation/brainwashing that he
recognizes with the covid and climate narratives and finally his idea to create
a Sovereignty Ontario Act like the one in Alberta to stop government overreach.