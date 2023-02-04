A Libertarian on climate change, mass formation, religion and Ontario Sovereignty

In this episode of TishTalk, I speak with a former Libertarian and PPC Candidate and freedom lover, Gene Balfour, about his life, his family, his work and his new book called "What to do about Climate Change-A Libertarian Proposal". We discuss his strict upbringing in the Catholic church and how he broke with organized religion to pursue his own spiritual path after studying the Course in Miracles. He talks about how he overcame severe depression, his competitive background in running and skiing and how he is working with his local township to shift towards more accountable and fair government policies. We also cover mass formation/brainwashing that he recognizes with the covid and climate narratives and finally his idea to create a Sovereignty Ontario Act like the one in Alberta to stop government overreach.



