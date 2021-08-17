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Graphene oxide has extraordinary characteristics.
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148 views • August 17, 2021
Graphene oxide is a form of carbon graphene oxide found in 2006 that can form amazing structures. Is it enough graphene oxide in covid 19 vaccines (and others) to form such structures in your body and brain?
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