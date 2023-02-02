Create New Account
RT News - February 1 2023 (20:00 MSK)
Local authorities say Russian troops have encircled the Ukrainian-held city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk Republic. It comes just a day after Russia's military cut off a major supply route for Kiev's forces. Pakistan's national currency plummets to a historic low against the US dollar as the IMF demands the removal of exchange-rate controls, and insists Pakistanis pay higher taxes. We heard from locals who say the UN's financial agency is making matters worse. Direct words from a once-top adviser to former British PM Boris Johnson - who claims the UK government is controlled by a 'deep state'.

