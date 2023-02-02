RT News - February 1 2023 (20:00 MSK)

Local authorities say Russian troops have encircled the Ukrainian-held
city of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk Republic. It comes just a day after
Russia's military cut off a major supply route for Kiev's forces.
Pakistan's national currency plummets to a historic low against the US
dollar as the IMF demands the removal of exchange-rate controls, and
insists Pakistanis pay higher taxes. We heard from locals who say the
UN's financial agency is making matters worse. Direct words from a
once-top adviser to former British PM Boris Johnson - who claims the UK
government is controlled by a 'deep state'.
