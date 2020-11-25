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Are We Being Told the Truth About COVID-19 Prof. Sucharit Bhakdi
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89 views • November 25, 2020
BTW - go here also:
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/11/britain-moved-against-the-gov-id-1984-parasites-its-over-the-parasites-now-need-to-be-arrested-tried-and-punished-for-crimes-against-humanity-and-genocide-9465.html
and here - https://phibetaiota.net/2020/11/video-5650-juan-o-savin-on-the-kraken-panic-in-the-d-c/?utm_content=11971572
452,960 views•Premiered Nov 11, 2020
Professor Bhakdi is a Thai-German specialist in microbiology and co-author of Corona, False Alarm?: Facts and Figures.
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Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.13.20101253v3
medRxiv
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Comments (49)
The infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data
John Ioannidis
doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.05.13.20101253
This article is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed [what does this mean?]. It reports new medical research that has yet to be evaluated and so should not be used to guide clinical practice.
AbstractInfo/HistoryMetrics Preview PDF
Abstract
Objective To estimate the infection fatality rate of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from data of seroprevalence studies. Methods Population studies with sample size of at least 500 and published as peer-reviewed papers or preprints as of July 11, 2020 were retrieved from PubMed, preprint servers, and communications with experts. Studies on blood donors were included, but studies on healthcare workers were excluded. The studies were assessed for design features and seroprevalence estimates. Infection fatality rate was estimated from each study dividing the number of COVID-19 deaths at a relevant time point by the number of estimated people infected in each relevant region. Correction was also attempted accounting for the types of antibodies assessed. Secondarily, results from national studies were also examined from preliminary press releases and reports whenever a country had no other data presented in full papers of preprints. Results 36 studies (43 estimates) were identified with usable data to enter into calculations and another 7 preliminary national estimates were also considered for a total of 50 estimates. Seroprevalence estimates ranged from 0.222% to 47%. Infection fatality rates ranged from 0.00% to 1.63% and corrected values ranged from 0.00% to 1.31%. Across 32 different locations, the median infection fatality rate was 0.27% (corrected 0.24%). Most studies were done in pandemic epicenters with high death tolls. Median corrected IFR was 0.10% in locations with COVID-19 population mortality rate less than the global average (
https://beforeitsnews.com/new-world-order/2020/11/britain-moved-against-the-gov-id-1984-parasites-its-over-the-parasites-now-need-to-be-arrested-tried-and-punished-for-crimes-against-humanity-and-genocide-9465.html
and here - https://phibetaiota.net/2020/11/video-5650-juan-o-savin-on-the-kraken-panic-in-the-d-c/?utm_content=11971572
452,960 views•Premiered Nov 11, 2020
Professor Bhakdi is a Thai-German specialist in microbiology and co-author of Corona, False Alarm?: Facts and Figures.
Support TRIGGERnometry:
https://www.patreon.com/triggerpod
Find TRIGGERnometry on Social Media:
https://twitter.com/triggerpod
https://www.facebook.com/triggerpod
https://www.instagram.com/triggerpod
If you want to advertise on TRIGGERnometry:
[email protected]
About TRIGGERnometry:
Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.05.13.20101253v3
medRxiv
HOME ABOUT SUBMITNEWS & NOTES ALERTS / RSS
Search for this keyword
Search
Advanced Search
Comments (49)
The infection fatality rate of COVID-19 inferred from seroprevalence data
John Ioannidis
doi: https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.05.13.20101253
This article is a preprint and has not been peer-reviewed [what does this mean?]. It reports new medical research that has yet to be evaluated and so should not be used to guide clinical practice.
AbstractInfo/HistoryMetrics Preview PDF
Abstract
Objective To estimate the infection fatality rate of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) from data of seroprevalence studies. Methods Population studies with sample size of at least 500 and published as peer-reviewed papers or preprints as of July 11, 2020 were retrieved from PubMed, preprint servers, and communications with experts. Studies on blood donors were included, but studies on healthcare workers were excluded. The studies were assessed for design features and seroprevalence estimates. Infection fatality rate was estimated from each study dividing the number of COVID-19 deaths at a relevant time point by the number of estimated people infected in each relevant region. Correction was also attempted accounting for the types of antibodies assessed. Secondarily, results from national studies were also examined from preliminary press releases and reports whenever a country had no other data presented in full papers of preprints. Results 36 studies (43 estimates) were identified with usable data to enter into calculations and another 7 preliminary national estimates were also considered for a total of 50 estimates. Seroprevalence estimates ranged from 0.222% to 47%. Infection fatality rates ranged from 0.00% to 1.63% and corrected values ranged from 0.00% to 1.31%. Across 32 different locations, the median infection fatality rate was 0.27% (corrected 0.24%). Most studies were done in pandemic epicenters with high death tolls. Median corrected IFR was 0.10% in locations with COVID-19 population mortality rate less than the global average (
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