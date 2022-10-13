David Avocado Wolfe & Chervin333 - Coated Silver, Nebulizers, Black Mold Illness, & EMF

See Description For Links -
( Also there are more great silver products @ the brighteon store )( I am not financially affiliated with
any website, organization, internet based business or paid or rewarded
to promote or distribute any information, product or service. )
Dr. Group - Silver Health Benifits, See Description -
https://www.brighteon.com/15009265-0473-42a9-ab18-f6f8d5e1fccf
COVID19 UPDATE -
Part 2: PROOF COVID Is A Nano-weapon PARASITE; Biotech Analyst Has PROOF COVID & Vaxx Are Biosynthetic Parasites -
https://rumble.com/v1npjre-part-2-covid-is-a-parasite-biotech-analyst-has-proof-covid-and-vaxx-are-bio.html
Part 1: PROOF COVID Is A PARASITE; Biotech Analyst Has PROOF COVID & Vaxx Are Biosynthetic Parasites -
https://rumble.com/v1npix4-part-1-covid-is-a-parasite-biotech-analyst-has-proof-covid-and-vaxx-are-bio.html
See Description - Horse Dewormer & My Experience -https://www.brighteon.com/6e94ab0b-d83b-4a10-b39d-b2aa19c9cb1e
Dr. Ardis - COVID19 Skin Penetrating Substance - See Description - https://www.brighteon.com/28593afd-daf9-410f-a881-8ae3bf8288f3
See Description: We Have Natural Alternatives - Dr. Judy Mikovits & Dr. Robert Young -
https://www.brighteon.com/d1bc7ae9-c5af-437d-8b6a-1012db275632
Dr. Cass Ingram - Pt 1 See Description -
https://www.brighteon.com/2351c9fe-5b01-4093-b10e-caa9ef56ec11
Dr. Cass Ingram - Pt 2 See Description -
https://www.brighteon.com/be471c94-e8d0-416e-a160-02704533c415
Dr. Cass Ingram - Pt 3 See Description -
https://www.brighteon.com/c51e187a-2d9a-4720-b16c-e748fcac694e
Dr. Cass Ingram - Pt 4 See Description -
https://www.brighteon.com/b50c0576-3a8c-4b54-b01d-b789b41dd538
THR - Chemical Violence, see description - https://www.brighteon.com/d0f3aabd-409f-47cc-8d81-d2773faf2f84
For Educational & Informative Purposes Only, Not Medical Advice, Please Consult A Licensed Physician.
