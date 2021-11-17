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TvNI - Bonus, "Stop illegal alien immigration cold" Nov. 14, COMPLETE, Final
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160 views • November 17, 2021
Excellent explanation of immigration violations at 13 USC Sec. 1324. This should be SHARED with all government / law enforcement personnel, ASAP.
Preserve our borders and country while we still can, like NOW, folks. .
Preserve our borders and country while we still can, like NOW, folks. .
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