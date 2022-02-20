Three Parties Cooperate to Sell Durian with HPay, Single Day Transaction Close to $10,000

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On February 17, local time, tripartite cooperation between Himalaya Taiwan farm, Malaysian durian merchants, and the Chicken Blood King (William Wong)’s HCoin Arena program launched the ‘Buy Durian Get HCoin’ program. Thirty orders were transacted on that day, and at 296 HDollar (HDO) per order, the transaction amount was nearly $10,000. This shows that there will be unlimited space and potential for commercial transactions using HPay.
The sale was conducted by a Himalaya Taiwan Farm’s partner merchant who provided 10 HCoins for a raffle in the Chicken Blood King’s HCoin Arena program on February 16, where merchandise sale advertisement was introduced. The merchant offered a “Buy 4 boxes of durian and get a free HCoin” package as a promotional tool, generating an overwhelming response from consumers. After a successful deal, the buyer would receive a free HCoin delivered by Himalaya Taiwan Farm.
This joint business practice, in which the farm provides the sales plan, the GTV program platform is used for promotion, and the HPay partner merchants are responsible for shipping, has created a new integrated model of G-series marketing. If promoted and improved, the business opportunities will be unlimited in the future.