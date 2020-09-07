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White House’s Dr. Atlas ‘Lockdown More Harmful Than Virus'
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76 views • September 07, 2020
During a press conference in Florida alongside Gov, Ron DeSantis, Dr Atlas commented that finding positive, asymptomatic tests "wasn't the purpose of testing"
The purpose of testing is to protect high-risk individuals and to "stop [those] people from dying....stop people from getting a serious illness", said Atlas
It appears that a truer semblance of 'science' is running the county's coronavirus policy.
But the question remains about if/when a full recovery from the previously unnecessary lockdown measures will occur.
Dr Faucci is now relegated to sit with his rightful faction among the Gates-WHO-Corporate Media complex. Will his influence and the influence of those he aligns with take a back seat while America recovers?
https://thehighwire.com/white-houses-dr-atlas-lockdown-more-harmful-than-virus/
The purpose of testing is to protect high-risk individuals and to "stop [those] people from dying....stop people from getting a serious illness", said Atlas
It appears that a truer semblance of 'science' is running the county's coronavirus policy.
But the question remains about if/when a full recovery from the previously unnecessary lockdown measures will occur.
Dr Faucci is now relegated to sit with his rightful faction among the Gates-WHO-Corporate Media complex. Will his influence and the influence of those he aligns with take a back seat while America recovers?
https://thehighwire.com/white-houses-dr-atlas-lockdown-more-harmful-than-virus/
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