WHEN THE PSYCHOTHERAPIST HAS A PSYCHOTIC BREAKDOWN - MY HORRIFIC EXPERIENCES HELD UNDER INVOL SECTION ON ACUTE MENTAL HEALTH WARD FOR 8 WEEKS! PSYCHOPATH SATANIC DRUG DEALING PSYCHIATRISTS! MEDICAL GASLIGHTING! RAPE OF FEMALE PATIENTS! PHYSICAL AND MENTAL ABUSE! RAPE OF MALE PATIENTS! LAGAN VALLEY WARD 12 LISBURN WHITEWASH COVER-UP - AS GOD IS OUR WITNESS THE TRUTH SHALL SET US FREE! THIS ONE IS FOR YOU GUYS - SHONA, NINGA MAN, BODYGUARD, SECRET MISSIONS! IT WAS WRITTEN IN THE STARS - FOLLOW THE YELLOW BRICK ROAD!

