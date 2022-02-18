© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Separating Fact from Fiction: Here's what Trudeau can and cannot do under the Emergencies Act
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • February 18, 2022
John-Henry Westen Show, LifeSite News.
John-Henry speaks with LifeSite journalist Kennedy Hall on Canada's Emergencies Act, what it is and what it isn't, and how Trudeau's invocation of it has created a political and legal mess for himself and the country.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1jij-separating-fact-from-fiction-heres-what-trudeau-can-and-cannot-do-under-the.html
John-Henry speaks with LifeSite journalist Kennedy Hall on Canada's Emergencies Act, what it is and what it isn't, and how Trudeau's invocation of it has created a political and legal mess for himself and the country.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vv1jij-separating-fact-from-fiction-heres-what-trudeau-can-and-cannot-do-under-the.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.