© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
IS THERE A COVID VACCINE / CANCER CONNECTION?
Follow
6
Share
Report
343 views • September 24, 2021
IS THERE A COVID VACCINE / CANCER CONNECTION?
Multiple sources in The HighWire’s network of Frontline Physicians, have reported an alarming uptick in aggressive cancers post-Covid vaccination. Could there be a link? Pathologist Ryan Cole, MD, discusses the available science and his lab’s findings.
#DrRyanCole #AmericasFrontLineDoctors #mRNAVaccine #VaccineInjury #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 24, 2021
Multiple sources in The HighWire’s network of Frontline Physicians, have reported an alarming uptick in aggressive cancers post-Covid vaccination. Could there be a link? Pathologist Ryan Cole, MD, discusses the available science and his lab’s findings.
#DrRyanCole #AmericasFrontLineDoctors #mRNAVaccine #VaccineInjury #TheHighwire #DelBigtree #HW234
POSTED: September 24, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.