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"wake up All China Citizen !!" she said
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40 views • February 22, 2020
wake up All China Citizen !!" she said about her situation.
we've seen few Courageous people in China,
and now we are watching another woman.
i downloaded this video yesterday. and today i was trying to find the original video but i can't find anything about this video.
so i can't put the original video or her channel.
please make this viral !
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
now i'm fully focusing on youtube.
i'm making my own video and also translating for chinese and people in whole world.
I’m really proud of myself that I’m doing meaningful job for world.
you can help me to get one coffee for editing,
thanks you guys
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
paypal :
[email protected]
Patreon :
https://www.patreon.com/koreanajones
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
Without you guys
This video can’t be made !!
Thanks you !!
we've seen few Courageous people in China,
and now we are watching another woman.
i downloaded this video yesterday. and today i was trying to find the original video but i can't find anything about this video.
so i can't put the original video or her channel.
please make this viral !
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
now i'm fully focusing on youtube.
i'm making my own video and also translating for chinese and people in whole world.
I’m really proud of myself that I’m doing meaningful job for world.
you can help me to get one coffee for editing,
thanks you guys
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
paypal :
[email protected]
Patreon :
https://www.patreon.com/koreanajones
ㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡㅡ
Without you guys
This video can’t be made !!
Thanks you !!
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