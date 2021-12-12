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SOS Emergency Call: Compulsory vaccination despite tens of thousands of deaths after Covid injection?
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90 views • December 12, 2021
This SOS Emergency Call contains highly explosive information: A hardly noticed dark figure as well as the weighty voice of a medicine Nobel laureate and a proven data falsification shed a completely new light on the planned Covid-vaccination-mandate! Every citizen should know these serious facts in view of the looming Covid-vaccination mandate!
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More information: www.kla.tv/Vaccination-en www.kla.tv/Coronavirus-en
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✓ www.kla.tv/20953
More information: www.kla.tv/Vaccination-en www.kla.tv/Coronavirus-en
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