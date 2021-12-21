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You Should Have Known.... Satanic Trump 'I am a Snake' 'Warpspeed' 'Omicron' 'Drako' 'Dragon'
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122 views • December 21, 2021
There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
Sep 23, 2019 How one Epstein victim was said to be recruited from Mar-a-Lago, and all the other connections between the accused sex trafficker and Trump's Palm Beach resort.
https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-and-trump-mar-a-lago-resort-connections?r=US&;IR=T
- 'Yeah the "Spanish Flu" back then was full of lies as well.'
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omicron_Draconis
Trump: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hands” When You 'Doubt' the Vaccine...
Published 8 hours ago on 20 December, 2021 by Paul Joseph Watson
https://summit.news/2021/12/20/trump-youre-playing-right-into-their-hands-when-you-doubt-the-vaccine/
https://twitter.com/NoSpinNews/status/1472983120601403400
Despite issuing a cease and desist letter, Trump has continued reciting the lyrics at rallies.
The Snake can be read in full below:
https://www.irishpost.com/news/donald-trump-recites-controversial-poem-the-snake-during-rally-196725
Many will come in my name saying I am Christ (meaning, that they will proclaim Jesus is the Christ, but do not truly know Him) and shall deceive many.
Kinda like Trump also does here:
Pastor Liberty Justice News Show© - 828 subscribers
PRESIDENT TRUMP, IN CHURCH, TESTIFIES ABOUT JESUS CHRIST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Azw5GH49Kqy/
You will know them by their fruit.
Source: Videos of the Month - https://www.bitchute.com/video/B6DB1BaUKNAk/
Sources:
--
Videos of the Month:
We saved tens of millions of lives with getting out these injections fast.
Before you unload on the messenger these are Trump's words. Him Speaking.
These injections went out to the whole world.
Hillary a witch. Biden a pedophile puppet. What hope America?
Source: HealthImpactNews https://www.bitchute.com/video/58vsiN2wRxYR/
Videos of the Month
Videos sourced throughout the world - 2317 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B6DB1BaUKNAk/
--
HealthImpactNews - 18229 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/58vsiN2wRxYR/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/trump-attacks-his-own-supporters-for-not-endorsing-his-covid-19-vaccines-republicans-opposing-vaccine-mandates-own-stock-in-pfizer-moderna-jj/
--
Trump reads "The Snake" poem
584,960 views Apr 30, 2017
CBS News - 4.04M subscribers
Trump brought back one of this campaign trail favorites, a poem called "The Snake." The poem tells the story of a woman who takes in a snake, who ends up biting her and telling her "you knew damn well I was a snake before you let me in."
https://youtu.be/qSrOXvoNLwg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8p1vwvWtl6T73JiExfWs1g
--
Many Fish Many Fishers
5916 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/es9ENLoL5X01/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
'At the end of times the merchants of the world will deceive the nations of the world throug their 'Pharmacia'
- Rev 18:23
Sep 23, 2019 How one Epstein victim was said to be recruited from Mar-a-Lago, and all the other connections between the accused sex trafficker and Trump's Palm Beach resort.
https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-and-trump-mar-a-lago-resort-connections?r=US&;IR=T
- 'Yeah the "Spanish Flu" back then was full of lies as well.'
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Warp_Speed
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Omicron_Draconis
Trump: “You’re Playing Right Into Their Hands” When You 'Doubt' the Vaccine...
Published 8 hours ago on 20 December, 2021 by Paul Joseph Watson
https://summit.news/2021/12/20/trump-youre-playing-right-into-their-hands-when-you-doubt-the-vaccine/
https://twitter.com/NoSpinNews/status/1472983120601403400
Despite issuing a cease and desist letter, Trump has continued reciting the lyrics at rallies.
The Snake can be read in full below:
https://www.irishpost.com/news/donald-trump-recites-controversial-poem-the-snake-during-rally-196725
Many will come in my name saying I am Christ (meaning, that they will proclaim Jesus is the Christ, but do not truly know Him) and shall deceive many.
Kinda like Trump also does here:
Pastor Liberty Justice News Show© - 828 subscribers
PRESIDENT TRUMP, IN CHURCH, TESTIFIES ABOUT JESUS CHRIST
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8Azw5GH49Kqy/
You will know them by their fruit.
Source: Videos of the Month - https://www.bitchute.com/video/B6DB1BaUKNAk/
Sources:
--
Videos of the Month:
We saved tens of millions of lives with getting out these injections fast.
Before you unload on the messenger these are Trump's words. Him Speaking.
These injections went out to the whole world.
Hillary a witch. Biden a pedophile puppet. What hope America?
Source: HealthImpactNews https://www.bitchute.com/video/58vsiN2wRxYR/
Videos of the Month
Videos sourced throughout the world - 2317 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/B6DB1BaUKNAk/
--
HealthImpactNews - 18229 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/58vsiN2wRxYR/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/trump-attacks-his-own-supporters-for-not-endorsing-his-covid-19-vaccines-republicans-opposing-vaccine-mandates-own-stock-in-pfizer-moderna-jj/
--
Trump reads "The Snake" poem
584,960 views Apr 30, 2017
CBS News - 4.04M subscribers
Trump brought back one of this campaign trail favorites, a poem called "The Snake." The poem tells the story of a woman who takes in a snake, who ends up biting her and telling her "you knew damn well I was a snake before you let me in."
https://youtu.be/qSrOXvoNLwg
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8p1vwvWtl6T73JiExfWs1g
--
Many Fish Many Fishers
5916 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/es9ENLoL5X01/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/many_fish/
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