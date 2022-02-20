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Operation Scorpio #100 - 19 February 22 - Guests: All-star Indie Media Century Roundtable
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227 views • February 20, 2022
Scorpio turns 100! Errr, at least his show does. The 100th episode of Operation Scorpio features some of the brightest luminaries in the truth-telling Independent Media: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9, Mike Gaddy The Rebel Madman, Paul English, Daryl Wayne, GertjanZwiggelaar, and Ireland's Favorite Son Brizer! This is a must watch show!
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