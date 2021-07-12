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Sovereign Nation TV - S01|E01: What is For The People Act?
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Sovereign Nation - S1/E1: Understanding What Is The “For The People Act”.
In this week Sovereign Nation Talk show with Jon Matthews talking about the bill in the Senate known as the “For The People Act” with his co-host Joe Panzarello on the danger of what this bill will do to American voting system. And a special guest, James Bradley from the US Senate.
Please share and subscribe to Sovereign Nation and visit our site at SovereignNationTV.com
And check out our sponsors at:
Eagle Forum of Orange County
EagleForumOC.com
The John Birch Society
JBS.org
In this week Sovereign Nation Talk show with Jon Matthews talking about the bill in the Senate known as the “For The People Act” with his co-host Joe Panzarello on the danger of what this bill will do to American voting system. And a special guest, James Bradley from the US Senate.
Please share and subscribe to Sovereign Nation and visit our site at SovereignNationTV.com
And check out our sponsors at:
Eagle Forum of Orange County
EagleForumOC.com
The John Birch Society
JBS.org
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