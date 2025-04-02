BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Prepper Cranberry Orange Muffins for $1.06
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • 4 weeks ago

Want to enjoy delicious cranberry orange muffins without relying on fresh eggs or refrigeration? I’ve got the perfect hack for you! Using only shelf-stable ingredients, including powdered eggs, you can whip up these tasty muffins for about $1 per serving. Whether you’re preparing for a power outage or just want a budget-friendly treat, these muffins are easy to make and last for months—so you can stock up and bake anytime.

These are the BEST muffins!! https://amzn.to/4ca6oOM

Making these muffins is a breeze! Simply preheat your oven, mix together the ingredients, and add ¼ cup of powdered eggs (just four tablespoons) to replace the two eggs the recipe calls for. With the magic of dehydrated eggs, all you need is water to bring them to life. Combine with oil, water, and other pantry staples, and you’re ready to bake. You won’t believe how easy it is to create this delicious treat without fresh eggs!

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/cranberry-orange-muffins

Once the batter is mixed, add your cranberries, stir everything together, and pour the mixture into an oiled muffin pan. Bake at 400°F for about 15 minutes, and in no time, you’ll have warm, mini muffins ready to enjoy. The combination of tangy cranberries and zesty orange flavor is the perfect balance, and with no refrigeration needed, they’re a perfect on-the-go snack.

Forget about fresh ingredients and complicated recipes! With this simple, shelf-stable solution, you’ll always have muffins ready to enjoy. These mini cranberry orange muffins are easy, quick, and will save you time and money. For more budget-friendly recipes that eliminate the need for a fridge, check out LoadedPotato.org and discover how to simplify your cooking routine with pantry essentials.

Be sure to visit LoadedPotato.org for more delicious, easy, and budget-friendly recipes like this one, all using only shelf-stable and canned foods. Whether you're looking for quick dinner ideas or ways to save money on groceries, my website has everything you need to make mealtime easier and more affordable. Check it out for meal plans, grocery lists, and so much more to help you reduce your dependency on fresh ingredients!

I’ll be posting twice a day, cheap meals, product reviews, cooking videos, and how to use Loaded Potato to solve all your dinner problems. Most of my meals can be ready in 5-10 min and cost $1-2 a person. Feed your family homemade healthy protein and veggie filled meals but never thaw meat or slice and dice veggies again.


https://loadedpotato.org


#cranberryorangemuffins #quickbreakfast #cheapbreakfast #easybreakfast #muffinbreakfast #cannedfood #shelfstable #quickdinnerideas #cheapdinnerideas#pantrymeal #easymeals #grocerycalculator #mealplanner #ihatecooking #cookingsucks #healthymeals #sickofdinner



----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


Keywords
prepperhealthy mealsrecipesmealseasy mealscanned foodshelf stablegrocery calculatormeal plannerbudget mealscheap breakfastprepper breakfastbreakfast muffinscranberry orange muffin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy