Prepper Cranberry Orange Muffins for $1.06

Want to enjoy delicious cranberry orange muffins without relying on fresh eggs or refrigeration? I’ve got the perfect hack for you! Using only shelf-stable ingredients, including powdered eggs, you can whip up these tasty muffins for about $1 per serving. Whether you’re preparing for a power outage or just want a budget-friendly treat, these muffins are easy to make and last for months—so you can stock up and bake anytime.

Making these muffins is a breeze! Simply preheat your oven, mix together the ingredients, and add ¼ cup of powdered eggs (just four tablespoons) to replace the two eggs the recipe calls for. With the magic of dehydrated eggs, all you need is water to bring them to life. Combine with oil, water, and other pantry staples, and you’re ready to bake. You won’t believe how easy it is to create this delicious treat without fresh eggs!

Once the batter is mixed, add your cranberries, stir everything together, and pour the mixture into an oiled muffin pan. Bake at 400°F for about 15 minutes, and in no time, you’ll have warm, mini muffins ready to enjoy. The combination of tangy cranberries and zesty orange flavor is the perfect balance, and with no refrigeration needed, they’re a perfect on-the-go snack.

Forget about fresh ingredients and complicated recipes! With this simple, shelf-stable solution, you'll always have muffins ready to enjoy. These mini cranberry orange muffins are easy, quick, and will save you time and money.

