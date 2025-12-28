BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
BIFURCATION: 6G Apocalypse, Trump Peace Bombs, Hannukah Trees and Silver Skyrockets
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
311 views • 24 hours ago

You were warned in 1997. Once tech moves into the body… implants, neural interfaces, biometric authentication… there is no separation between you and the network. No off switch. No privacy boundary. You’re not using the system. You’re embedded in it. Don’t miss another warning!


The People’s Reset: https://thegreaterreset.org/

Anarchapulco | anarchapulco.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io/subscribe/

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro song: https://x.com/itsTheJews60/status/2001909411099611245?s=20


The People’s Reset:

https://thegreaterreset.org/


Christmas/Saturnalia: https://x.com/reality_revolt_/status/1866088512556245340?s=20


Billy Crystal - Rob Reiner Roast:

https://x.com/rattletrap1776/status/2001512780545896636


Al Franken Rob Reiner Roast:

https://x.com/i/status/2001376595169456378


Chappelle Clips 1 & 2:

https://x.com/hippyygoat/status/2002471019261595766?s=20

https://x.com/zei_squirrel/status/2002462467608490083?s=20


King Charles Wealth Inequality:

https://x.com/BowTiedMara/status/2002564821745861073?s=20


Milei Miliary Action:

https://x.com/MyLordBebo/status/2001971256544080142?s=20


DisneyLand Next False Flag Potential:

https://x.com/SpeakWithDeeDee/status/2003067985523773527?s=20


Klaus: You will get zome injections (laughter) https://x.com/redpilldispensr/status/2001201520444932312?s=20


Waymos Loose Power San Fran:

https://x.com/Breaking911/status/2002568542835876194?s=20


Happy Hanukkah: White House

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2001180494067597666?s=20


Happy Hanukkah: 10 Downing Street

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/2001730692401500179?s=20


Kier Starmer is Jewish:

https://x.com/i/status/1963284013767864331


Macron Jewish Handler:

https://x.com/AdameMedia/status/2001832002765590665?s=20


Keywords
trump6ghannukah
