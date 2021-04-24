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Media Is Very Very Nervous about Maricopa County Ballot Audit (2021-4-24)
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210 views • April 24, 2021
If the Democrats and their media allies were absolutely confident in the validity of the election results you would think they would welcome an audit (not a mere recount) of the ballots in Maricopa County, Arizona because it would validate their claims. Instead they are acting very very nervous about the audit to the extent that they are desperately trying to smear the audit before it even begins.
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