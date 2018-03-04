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4/03/18 US Troops Move To Mexican Border + REMOVE SES Criminals!
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22 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
4/03/18 If Every Subscriber of YAFTV signs the Petition to Dismantle the Senior Executive Service we can make the petition offical before the 30 day deadline! Please take time right now to hit the link and sign and then share!! If each of u get one other person to sign we will reach the 100k signature requirement in the next 48 hours! Let’s kick the shadow government criminals off Capitol Hill!!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/remove-unconstitutional-9000-senior-executive-services-ses-members-httpsyoutubeiffnt9jag2g
Blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/us-troops-move-to-mexican-border-sign-the-petition-to-remove-senior-executive-service-ses-criminals-endses
If you would like to support You Are Free TV expand in order to build bridges beyond socially engineered partisan politics and encourage Freedom Lovers everywhere to give this #GREATAWAKENING our all at this momentous time in history:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you fellow humans for your ongoing willingness and desire to go down the rabbit hole to find the truth! Thank you to every one of you for your support of the channel and for sharing the above petition. We are making America and the world FREE again!
4/03/18 If Every Subscriber of YAFTV signs the Petition to Dismantle the Senior Executive Service we can make the petition offical before the 30 day deadline! Please take time right now to hit the link and sign and then share!! If each of u get one other person to sign we will reach the 100k signature requirement in the next 48 hours! Let’s kick the shadow government criminals off Capitol Hill!!
https://petitions.whitehouse.gov/petition/remove-unconstitutional-9000-senior-executive-services-ses-members-httpsyoutubeiffnt9jag2g
Blog with links:
https://steemit.com/dakini5d/@dakini5d/us-troops-move-to-mexican-border-sign-the-petition-to-remove-senior-executive-service-ses-criminals-endses
If you would like to support You Are Free TV expand in order to build bridges beyond socially engineered partisan politics and encourage Freedom Lovers everywhere to give this #GREATAWAKENING our all at this momentous time in history:
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PLACE THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
With Crypto:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Thank you fellow humans for your ongoing willingness and desire to go down the rabbit hole to find the truth! Thank you to every one of you for your support of the channel and for sharing the above petition. We are making America and the world FREE again!
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