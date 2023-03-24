Full Disclosure Plan Begins with Rediscovery of Ancient Technologies

This video is the trailer to The Big Rediscovery Plan webinar scheduled for April 1, 2023. It describes the different phases to a full disclosure plan beginning with upcoming announcements of discoveries of ancient technologies in multiple locations such as the Giza Pyramid complex and the Grand Canyon. Such "rediscoveries" will be the forerunners to even more revealing disclosures concerning inner Earth and aquatic civilizations, secret space programs and extraterrestrial life.
