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Starcraft - Enslavers Campaign 2
Tom's Channel
Tom's Channel
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5 views • August 19, 2023

Intro: With the help of Tom Kazensky, the universe’s greatest wraith pilot and one of the best scientific minds out there Magellan, you are tasked by Arcturus Mengsk to slay a zerg cerebrate. However, you are secretly contacted telepathically by a protoss adjavant named Mojo begging you to leave the zerg alone. Instead, he promises you aid if you were to help him free fellow enslaved protoss being held by a nearby hostile terran camp.

Strategy: You begin with a base with no SCV, no good! As soon as you are able, explore to the right area and build a second command center in order to harvest the vespene gas there. This map is a little bit more difficult as your are pitted againt an enemy zerg base and 2 enemey terran camps that are all on islands, so you’ll need too build air units in order to win.

The first order is to take out the nearby zerg expansion to the left, you’ll need those extra resources to expand your army. Orange will attack you with groups of 6 mutas and overlords with zerglings and hydralisks so plan accordingly. Beware of Red attacks which will include wraiths mixed in with vultures, marines and tanks. Brown will also attack although brown is set at a lower difficulty then red. You’ll face a time limit as the enemy has infinite resources and will constantly be attacking. If you want to follow Mengsk’s orders, you can destroy the zerg base with a 100 supply army as long as you attack from the north. This will allow you to use siege tanks for cover while you drop your main army, beware of the numerous spore colonies.

If you want to save the protoss prisoners, you’ll need to play a little extra careful as red is heavily fortified and that is where the protoss prisoners are located. You’ll need heavy air support with dropships and siege tanks if you hope to destroy their bases without losing too many units. Don’t attack if you don’t have enough units because the computer can rebuild their army faster than you. If you’re having difficulty, be sure to destroy the adjacent enemy bases first so you don’t have to deal with harassing attacks from orange and brown.

Unit Composition: Siege Tanks, Wraths, Dropships, goliaths, and battlecruisers if necessary.

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starcraftenslavers campaignarcturus mensgk
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