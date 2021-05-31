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Dr. Hodkinson interview - COVID-19 vaccines, infertility & spike protein dangers
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64 views • May 31, 2021
The Last American Vagabond, May 27, 2021
Joining me today is Dr. Hodkinson, here to discuss the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines, the possibility of infertility, and the very real concerns about the vaccine-induced spike proteins and what new scientific research is clearly suggesting about their risks to your health.
Source Links:
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
https://nicholaswade.medium.com/origin-of-covid-following-the-clues-6f03564c038
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0230295
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7167720/
https://www.embopress.org/doi/full/10.15252/msb.20209610
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7314215/
https://www.fertstert.org/article/S0015-0282(20)30597-5/pdf
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-04-00072
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/46
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"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ClYrAtDNAGy5J0N-AwBNw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilWq4miJA5U
Joining me today is Dr. Hodkinson, here to discuss the dangers of the COVID-19 vaccines, the possibility of infertility, and the very real concerns about the vaccine-induced spike proteins and what new scientific research is clearly suggesting about their risks to your health.
Source Links:
https://academic.oup.com/cid/advance-article/doi/10.1093/cid/ciab465/6279075
https://nicholaswade.medium.com/origin-of-covid-following-the-clues-6f03564c038
https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0230295
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7167720/
https://www.embopress.org/doi/full/10.15252/msb.20209610
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7314215/
https://www.fertstert.org/article/S0015-0282(20)30597-5/pdf
https://medcraveonline.com/IJVV/IJVV-04-00072
https://ijvtpr.com/index.php/IJVTPR/article/view/23/46
Want to send a check to support TLAV, or just words of encouragement?
Use our new P.O. box:
Ryan Cristian
1113 Mufreesboro Rd. Ste 106-146
Franklin, Tn 37064
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
https://www.subscribestar.com/the-last-american-vagabond
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
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Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/D8W8A7Y
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond/
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Minds: https://www.minds.com/TLAVagabond
Honest.Cash: https://honest.cash/profile/TLAVagabond
Flote: https://flote.app/LastAmericanVagabond
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/TLAVagabond/
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_ClYrAtDNAGy5J0N-AwBNw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ilWq4miJA5U
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