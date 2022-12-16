Create New Account
Ο ΝΕΟΜΑΡΤΥΣ ΕΥΓΕΝΙΟΣ ΡΟΝΤΙΟΝΩΦ.ΓΙΑ ΟΣΟΥΣ ΦΟΒΟΥΝΤΑΙ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΟΥΝ ΤΟΝ ΣΤΑΥΡΟΝ ΤΟΥΣ
PyrinosLogos
Published Yesterday |

ΑΝ ΦΟΒΑΣΑΙ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΕΙΣ ΤΟΝ ΣΤΑΥΡΟ ΣΟΥ ΜΠΡΟΣΤΑ ΣΕ ΚΟΣΜΟ Ή ΟΤΑΝ ΠΕΡΝΑΣ ΕΞΩ ΑΠΟ ΜΙΑ ΕΚΚΛΗΣΙΑ ΠΡΕΠΕΙ ΝΑ ΔΕΙΣ ΤΟΝ ΒΙΟ ΤΟΥ ΝΕΟΜΑΡΤΥΡΟΣ ΑΓΙΟΥ ΕΥΓΕΝΙΟΥ ΤΟΥ ΡΟΝΤΙΟΝΩΦ.ΜΗ ΝΤΡΕΠΕΣΑΙ ΝΑ ΚΑΝΕΙΣ ΤΟΝ ΣΤΑΥΡΟ ΣΟΥ ΚΑΙ ΚΥΡΙΩΣ ΝΑ ΜΗ ΝΤΡΕΠΕΣΑΙ ΝΑ ΦΟΡΑΣ ΤΟΝ ΣΤΑΥΡΟ ΣΟΥ

russiachurchreligionparadiseorthodoxgreecesaintpyrinoslogoseugeniosrontionof

