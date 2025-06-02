BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

V8 is Making a comeback, Secret Service BIDEN, This is Not News Cause you Already Knew!
Mike Martins Channel
Mike Martins Channel
178 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
69 views • 13 hours ago

🔑 Key Themes & Talking Points: 1. Mainstream News Isn't News Anymore Opening line: “This is not news ‘cause you already know” sets the tone. You're highlighting that most major headlines are recycled narratives or distractions that your audience has already been alerted to. 2. Biden & White House Whistleblower Leak A Secret Service whistleblower claims Biden is disoriented, defecating himself, and generally unfit for office. You mock the media for reporting this so late and not going far enough. Point: The Biden administration is a façade, and insiders are now leaking truths the public suspected all along. 3. Toxic Food Ingredients – Skittles Case Skittles removed a dangerous ingredient linked to DNA and cellular damage. Your critique: It’s not a “win” unless people responsible are jailed. Point: Corporations quietly poison the public, then walk away without accountability. 4. Meta & Zuckerberg – AI and Privacy Meta plans to use AI to manage privacy and social risk – no more human oversight. You point out Zuckerberg used to blame "fact-checkers" but now has a new scapegoat: AI. Satirical tone about Zuck switching political allegiances as it suits him. 5. AI Replacing White-Collar Jobs You sarcastically point out this is old news – white-collar job destruction by AI has been inevitable. You’re suggesting people are slow to catch up with what’s obvious. 6. Elon Musk – Media Distraction & Red Flags Mocking headlines about his black eye and ketamine use. You portray Musk as a dangerous, manipulative figure who plays both political sides (Democrat/Republican) depending on the wind. You warn: Don’t trust Musk. He’s part of the larger deception. 7. GM Abandoning EVs – Back to Gas Engines General Motors investing nearly $900 million in a V8 engine plant. You're sarcastically celebrating this as proof EVs were a failure, something you likely predicted long ago. Shows the narrative turning back to traditional energy and power sources. 8. Tommy Robinson Mention Brief mention that “Free Tommy Robinson” movement has fizzled or faced resistance. Possibly using him as a symbol of how dissenting voices are silenced when they gain traction. 9. Overall Tone & Message “You already know” is your theme – this is confirmation, not revelation. You're telling your audience they’re ahead of the curve, and mainstream media is playing catch-up. Blending satire, frustration, and wake-up commentary to show how media, politics, tech, and pharma are all working against the public.

Keywords
politicstechfrustrationblending satireand wake-up commentary to show how mediaand pharma are all working against the publi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy