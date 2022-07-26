Maskquerade Of Masking Truths, Mask Testing, Various Harm Masks Cause, Doctors Against Masking, Government Foolery, Etc

This is a MASKquerade of video clips showing the craziness, the foolishness and the faulty information about the harmful wearing of masks. It will show a variety of videos all related to the masking issue such as how some people treat other people that do not wear a mask which includes rudeness, insults, a controlling attitude and abuse to those who just want to go about their daily lives in peace. You will see tests on mask for virus protection and oxygen restriction. You will hear about mental issues for children and mental issues of adults that always seem to have to wear a mask no matter where they are and even when alone. You will see the foolishness and hypocrisy of government masking policy and other videos about mask wearing.





Please share this MASKquerade video with everyone you can so that more people will learn why wearing a mask does not provide any protection from any virus but rather it does harm the mask wearer because of oxygen restriction and an increase of carbon dioxide not to mention the other harm mask wearing causes, especially to children. Below are two links for you to use as you like. One is a link mentioned in the video. The other link is to this MASKquerade video for your convenience.

Link mentioned in video - https://www.twitch.tv/prestn1 <--- This link is no longer good but go to this link instead for the same info. ---> https://bit.ly/aenn-news

Link to this MASKquerade video -- https://bit.ly/maskquerade-1