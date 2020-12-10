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Rich States - Poor States: Rebuilding After Lockdowns - Skip Estes - Legislative Manager - American Legislative Exchange Council
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12 views • December 10, 2020
State lawmakers know the unemployment and malaise 2020’s lockdowns have caused. This winter as they gather for new sessions to pass bills, special interests will paint for them vastly differing strategies to help the people.
But think tanks in all 50 states have gathered data about how free-market policies have outperformed statist ideas. Mr. Estes presents ALEC’s report on what makes a state poor versus rich.
But think tanks in all 50 states have gathered data about how free-market policies have outperformed statist ideas. Mr. Estes presents ALEC’s report on what makes a state poor versus rich.
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