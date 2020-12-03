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Iran's Back Up Plan In Case of US Lead Attack
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41 views • December 03, 2020
3 Dec 2020
‘All HELL will break loose unless the US is able to destroy the Iranian war machine within 24 hours.’ (Quote from Middle east source) Yet that will not stop Iran from retaliatory strikes that will no doubt be aimed at Israel and Saudi Arabia regardless who initiates the attack.
‘All HELL will break loose unless the US is able to destroy the Iranian war machine within 24 hours.’ (Quote from Middle east source) Yet that will not stop Iran from retaliatory strikes that will no doubt be aimed at Israel and Saudi Arabia regardless who initiates the attack.
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