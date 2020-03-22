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Biologi-kemisti kertoo viisi geestä vuonna 2018: "Kun se tulee, he syyttävät ihmisten oireista jotain uutta tautia"
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938 views • March 22, 2020
Aiheesta lisää:
https://phibetaiota.net/2020/02/arthur-firstenberg-the-invisible-rainbow-a-history-of-electricity-and-life-radiation-sickness-explains-all-past-and-present-flu-outbreaks-including-wuhan-virus-and-radiation-sickness-on-cruise-shi/
Yli miljoona katsonutta YouTubessa.
Joe Imbriano: "Tuon teknologian käyttämä 60GHz taajuus saa happimolekyylin elektronin pyörimään, niin ettei aivosi, ja muu kehosi, saa kunnolla enää happea. Ihmiset mm. pyörtyilevät"
https://phibetaiota.net/2020/02/arthur-firstenberg-the-invisible-rainbow-a-history-of-electricity-and-life-radiation-sickness-explains-all-past-and-present-flu-outbreaks-including-wuhan-virus-and-radiation-sickness-on-cruise-shi/
Yli miljoona katsonutta YouTubessa.
Joe Imbriano: "Tuon teknologian käyttämä 60GHz taajuus saa happimolekyylin elektronin pyörimään, niin ettei aivosi, ja muu kehosi, saa kunnolla enää happea. Ihmiset mm. pyörtyilevät"
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